Bangor Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 676,400 shares of company stock worth $141,305,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.04. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

