First Community Trust NA Sells 320 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Community Trust NA lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

