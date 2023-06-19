Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 175 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

NYSE:NSC opened at $224.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

