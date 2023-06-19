QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.