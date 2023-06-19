Patten Group Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.