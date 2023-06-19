Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 17,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
