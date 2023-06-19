iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9,360.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,383 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

