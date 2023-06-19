Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.91 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

