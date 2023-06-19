Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 634 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

