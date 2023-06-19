Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

