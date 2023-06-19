Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.39. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

