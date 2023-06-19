DBK Financial Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

