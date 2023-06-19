Orgel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.