NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

