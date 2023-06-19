Woodstock Corp Sells 6,075 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

