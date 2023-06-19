Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 1,547 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $138.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average is $152.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

