iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.