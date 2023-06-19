Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of PRU opened at $87.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

