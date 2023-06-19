Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

