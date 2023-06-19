General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $80.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

