Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,157 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LNC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNC opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

