7,892 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

