Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $66,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.