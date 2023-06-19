Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

