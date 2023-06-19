Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

