General Partner Inc. Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

