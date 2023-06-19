Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 1,150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $182.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

