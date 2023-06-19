Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 566 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $182.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average is $160.09. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

