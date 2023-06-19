Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 304,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $217.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

