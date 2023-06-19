Sycomore Asset Management Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.93 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

