BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.8% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MS opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.