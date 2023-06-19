L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

