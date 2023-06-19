Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $478,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 153,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

