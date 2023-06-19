Bangor Savings Bank Sells 300 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

