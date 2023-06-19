The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.