Sycomore Asset Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $191.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

