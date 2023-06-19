Bangor Savings Bank Sells 203 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ETN opened at $191.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.86.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.