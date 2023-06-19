Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $405.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

