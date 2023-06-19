Bangor Savings Bank Sells 110 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,964.44.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $173.46 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.