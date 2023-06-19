Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TJX opened at $81.26 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.