Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.58 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

