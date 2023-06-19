3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.