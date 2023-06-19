Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

