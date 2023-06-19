Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,361,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,417,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

