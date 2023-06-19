Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

