Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $260.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.87. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $202.45 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,967 shares of company stock valued at $30,260,375 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

