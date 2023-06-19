Kercheville Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.75. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

