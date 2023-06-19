Kercheville Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

