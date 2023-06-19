Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $523.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.12 and its 200-day moving average is $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

