Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

